Missile strikes tanker off coast of Oman: UK maritime agency

A tanker was struck by a missile while sailing off the coast of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Tuesday.

The vessel reported being hit while transiting outbound along the southern shipping route, approximately 13 nautical miles southeast of Limah, Oman, according to a UKMTO notice.

Authorities were investigating the incident, the agency said, advising vessels in the area to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

Stolt Tankers identified the vessel as the Stolt Magnesium and said it suffered an explosion caused by an unidentified external device while on passage off Oman, according to reports.

The company had earlier reported a fire aboard one of its tankers but did not immediately provide details on casualties, damage or the condition of the crew.

The incident occurred amid heightened security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, following renewed military escalation and attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Shipping traffic through the strategic waterway has slowed sharply as vessel operators increasingly use alternative routes or delay crossings because of the security threat.





