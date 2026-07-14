Turkish envoy says Türkiye-Syria naval cooperation expanding

Turkish Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz said Tuesday that cooperation and solidarity between Türkiye and Syria are expanding in the naval field.

A Turkish military delegation, led by Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, visited the Port of Latakia, where Turkish naval vessels were docked, at the invitation of Syrian Navy Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Saud, Yilmaz said through US social media company X.

"Cooperation and solidarity between Türkiye and Syria are also developing in the naval field," he noted, expressing satisfaction with the progress.

He added that the delegation led by Tatlioglu also met with Al-Suud in Latakia.

"We were proud to host our military delegation led by Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu. TCG Istanbul (one of the ships that took part in the visit) made us proud in Latakia," Yilmaz said.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry also announced earlier that vessels affiliated with the Turkish Naval Forces Command paid a port visit to Syria's Port of Latakia on Monday.



