Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans exports of petroleum products

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products by road and rail to protect domestic fuel supplies and strengthen the country's energy security.

According to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution issued Monday, the restrictions will remain in effect until the domestic market is sufficiently supplied or a common oil and petroleum products market is established within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The measure covers crude oil and petroleum products but exempts naphtha, fuel oil, and heating fuel exported for processing outside the country, provided the refined products are reimported into Kyrgyzstan, the document said.

The ban does not apply to fuel contained in the standard tanks of vehicles leaving Kyrgyzstan.

The State Customs Service and the State Border Service have been instructed to prevent the illegal export of oil and petroleum products.





