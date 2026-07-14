Late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister sworn in to complete his term

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham, was sworn in Tuesday to serve the remainder of his Senate term after he suddenly died at age 71 from an aortic dissection late Saturday.

On Monday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Nordone, who was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, to temporarily fill the vacant Senate seat through January.

A separate Republican special primary is scheduled for August to select the party's nominee for the subsequent full six-year Senate term.