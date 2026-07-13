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News World Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes: Macron

Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes: Macron

Following Kyiv's purchase of Rafale fighter jets and Franco-Italian air defense systems, President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France will allow Ukraine to domestically produce French cruise missiles, guided bombs, and air defense interceptors.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 13,2026 10:14 PM
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UKRAINE TO PRODUCE FRENCH MISSILES, ORDERS WAR PLANES: MACRON

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and ⁠air defence interceptor missiles after ⁠Kyiv ordered next generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.

"Earlier this afternoon President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and I agreed ⁠on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defense cooperation," Macron said at a news conference following a meeting of some 25 leaders in Paris.

Macron's announcement marked the first time France has agreed to licence production to Ukraine, ⁠a ⁠move that would enable it to ramp up stocks at a time when Russia is intensifying strikes on the country.

The production centres around AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air-defence interceptor missiles and SCALP, long-range air-launched cruise missiles, which Britain also produces.

Macron said radar systems ⁠were also being ceded to Ukraine. He said Zelenskiy had also ordered the delivery of next generation SAMP-T air defence systems, which would follow deliveries of the older version and a batch of missiles.

Sixteen Rafale warplanes would also ⁠be ‌delivered ‌with a view to operating in ⁠Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029, ‌Macron said.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to begin military exercises ⁠in countries neighbouring Ukraine as ⁠part of a plan for a multinational ⁠force that would deploy once there is a ceasefire with Russia.