Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and ⁠air defence interceptor missiles after ⁠Kyiv ordered next generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.

"Earlier this afternoon President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and I agreed ⁠on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defense cooperation," Macron said at a news conference following a meeting of some 25 leaders in Paris.

Macron's announcement marked the first time France has agreed to licence production to Ukraine, ⁠a ⁠move that would enable it to ramp up stocks at a time when Russia is intensifying strikes on the country.

The production centres around AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air-defence interceptor missiles and SCALP, long-range air-launched cruise missiles, which Britain also produces.

Macron said radar systems ⁠were also being ceded to Ukraine. He said Zelenskiy had also ordered the delivery of next generation SAMP-T air defence systems, which would follow deliveries of the older version and a batch of missiles.

Sixteen Rafale warplanes would also ⁠be ‌delivered ‌with a view to operating in ⁠Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029, ‌Macron said.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to begin military exercises ⁠in countries neighbouring Ukraine as ⁠part of a plan for a multinational ⁠force that would deploy once there is a ceasefire with Russia.







