Trump: US Senate should pass crypto bill to honor Lindsey Graham

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Senate should pass the Clarity Act, legislation that would create regulations for cryptocurrencies, in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on Saturday.
Trump said that he had recommended Lindsey Graham's sister to fill the late South Carolina senator's seat on an interim basis.
"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!" he wrote on Truth Social.