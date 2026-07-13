Trump: US Senate should pass crypto bill to honor Lindsey Graham

U.S. President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump said on Monday that ⁠the Senate should pass the ⁠Clarity Act, legislation ⁠that would create regulations for cryptocurrencies, in ⁠honor of Senator Lindsey ⁠Graham, ‌who ‌died ⁠on ‌Saturday.

Trump says Lindsey Graham's sister should be interim South Carolina senator

Trump said ⁠that he had recommended Lindsey Graham's ⁠sister to fill the late South Carolina senator's seat on an interim basis.

"I recommended, ⁠to Governor ⁠Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator ⁠from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a ⁠fabulous ‌tribute to ‌Lindsey, who ⁠loved ‌her dearly!" he ⁠wrote ⁠on Truth Social.









