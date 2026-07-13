Trump slashes the size of two Utah national monuments

U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Monday that ⁠slashed the ⁠size of two national monuments in southern Utah by more than 90% to allow ⁠for grazing, motorized recreation, logging and other resource development in the region.

The proclamations reduced the Bears Ears National Monument to 121,100 acres from 1.36 million acres, and cut the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to 181,500 ⁠acres ⁠from 1.87 million acres.

Trump made the announcement at the White House alongside Utah Governor Spencer Cox and the state's two U.S. senators, Mike Lee and John Curtis.

"We're doing something very ⁠dramatic and very important for the people of Utah, and the people of our country, because many people use it," Trump said.

Trump reduced the size of ⁠the ‌monuments ‌during his first term, and ⁠they were ‌later expanded by former President Joe Biden despite opposition ⁠from Utah state officials.









