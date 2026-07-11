Trump warns 1,000 missiles 'locked and loaded' if Iran tries to assassinate him

US President Donald Trump threatened to launch thousands of missiles at Iran on Friday should it try to assassinate him.

He wrote on wriring on his Truth Social platform. that "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!"

He added that "orders have already been given" and claimed that the US military is "ready, willing, and able" for a one-year period, subject to extension, "to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."

Trump earlier declared that a ceasefire with Iran was "over," but Washington agreed to continue talks requested by Tehran.

Israel recently shared intelligence with the US indicating Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report.