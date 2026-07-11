News Sports Former Chelsea owner and chairman Bates dies aged 94

Former Chelsea owner and chairman Bates dies aged 94

One of English football's most colorful and enduring figures has passed away, as former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94. Bates etched his name into football folklore by purchasing a cash-strapped Chelsea for a single pound in 1982. He went on to transform the club over a 22-year tenure, cementing his legacy as the third-longest-serving chairman in the Blues' history.

Former Chelsea owner and chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94.



Bates memorably bought Chelsea for a single pound in 1982 and became the third-longest chairman in Chelsea's history, holding the position for 22 years.



He took the Blues towards the higher end of the Premier League before selling the club to Roman Abramovich in 2003 and then taking over at Leeds in 2005.



Chelsea released a statement on its website which said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of Ken Bates, former owner and chairman of Chelsea Football Club. The club sends our heartfelt condolences to Ken's wife Suzannah, the rest of his family and his friends.



"Ken's determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten."











