Iran warns it will not be bound by deal with US if violations continue

Iran warned on Saturday that it would no longer be bound by a deal with the US aimed at ending the Middle East war if Washington's violations of the agreement continued, state TV reported.

Referring to the deal struck with the help of Pakistani mediation, Tehran's UN ambassador said "that if the United States continues to violate its obligations under the Islamabad Understanding, Iran will no longer consider itself bound by its commitments under that understanding", according to a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.