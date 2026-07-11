Canada, US agree to open Gordie Howe Bridge on July 27

Canada and the US agreed to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27, with the support of the American government, according to a statement Friday.

The agreement was announced in a statement by Canada's Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, which noted that the bridge will strengthen North American supply chains, support manufacturing and improve the movement of essential goods.

To support the opening, Canada and the US have agreed to cooperative measures on toll governance and transparency, including a 15-year economic development fund tied to a portion of profits from bridge operations, said the statement.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will also work with the US on toll-rate adjustments, seeking concurrence for certain non-market-related toll changes.

"After years of planning, partnership, and construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will soon be opening-providing a new connection for the region, while strengthening one of the world's most important trade corridors," said Gregor Robertson, Canada's minister of housing and infrastructure.

"This nation-building project is a testament to what Canada can accomplish when we come together with a shared vision," he added.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from the US state of Michigan welcomed the development.

"Thousands of Michigan workers built this critical bridge, which will speed up auto production, lower costs, ease traffic, strengthen agriculture, and give people on both sides of the border better-paying jobs and brighter futures," she said. "This bridge is a testament to the enduring partnership between Michigan and Canada and what we can get done when we think big and bet on our shared future together."

US President Donald Trump welcomed the announcement. "I was able to cut a MUCH BETTER DEAL for America, and by so doing, will be allowing the new and spectacular Gordie Howe International Bridge, spanning Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to open on July 27th, as scheduled," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Describing the previous deal on the bridge as "unacceptable," he said, "The new deal is great, and fair."

"Thank you and congratulations to the Canadian Government. May we both have many years of success with this wonderful new development," he added.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a major crossing linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, designed to improve cross-border travel and freight movement.

The ministry's statement said hundreds of millions of dollars in trade cross the Windsor-Detroit corridor daily, making it the busiest international land border crossing in North America.

Under the 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, Canada assumed the full cost of construction. In return, Ottawa will collect toll revenues until its investment is recovered, after which Michigan will become eligible to receive 50% of the net profits.