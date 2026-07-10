Landslide kills 10 family members in southern Philippines

At least 10 people were killed Friday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains buried them in the southern Philippines, state-run media reported.

The incident occurred at around 3 am (1900GMT) when the landslide hit a farming village in Malapatan municipality, Sarangani province, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The heavy downpour was brought by Typhoon Inday, and local officials said search and rescue teams were continuing "retrieval operations to ensure that all the missing are found, whether dead or alive."

"The fatalities were related to each other, by affinity and by blood," Malapatan Mayor Salway Sumbo Jr. said.

Officials said the victims were likely sleeping when the landslide struck overnight.

"Forced evacuation is in progress in some areas of Malapatan as light to heavy rains continue across the province," the mayor added.





