Bipartisan US senators reach agreement with Trump administration on Russia sanctions bill

A bipartisan group of US senators said on Friday that they had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to advance updated legislation imposing additional sanctions on Russia over the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a joint statement, Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, and Roger Wicker, said they had reached an understanding with the administration on the measure.

"We are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Trump Administration to move our updated Russia sanctions legislation forward," the senators said in a statement.

The senators said they expected to unveil the legislation "very soon."

"As Russia intensifies its slaughter of civilians, it is imperative that the legislative and executive branches work together to create tools to exact a heavy price on those who buy Russian oil and natural gas, fueling the Putin war machine," they added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The senators did not provide details of the updated legislation or specify when it would be formally introduced.