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News World Iran top negotiator Qalibaf says conflict will not end with Iran's surrender

Iran top negotiator Qalibaf says conflict will not end with Iran's surrender

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Tehran is ready for "all-out defense" if the U.S. violates last month's memorandum of understanding, declaring Iran will never surrender.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 10,2026 09:08 PM
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IRAN TOP NEGOTIATOR QALIBAF SAYS CONFLICT WILL NOT END WITH IRANS SURRENDER

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Tehran ⁠was ⁠ready for "all-out defence" if Washington betrayed last month's memorandum ⁠of understanding, and the war would never end with Iran's surrender.

Qalibaf, speaking during a meeting with Ahmad ⁠Muzani, speaker ⁠of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, said he had told the U.S. vice president during negotiations that ⁠Tehran did not trust Washington and that, in his view, only those prepared for war ⁠could ‌negotiate ‌with the ⁠United ‌States. The remarks were posted on ⁠Qalibaf's Telegram ⁠account.