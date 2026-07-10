IRAN TOP NEGOTIATOR QALIBAF SAYS CONFLICT WILL NOT END WITH IRANS SURRENDER

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Tehran ⁠was ⁠ready for "all-out defence" if Washington betrayed last month's memorandum ⁠of understanding, and the war would never end with Iran's surrender.

Qalibaf, speaking during a meeting with Ahmad ⁠Muzani, speaker ⁠of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, said he had told the U.S. vice president during negotiations that ⁠Tehran did not trust Washington and that, in his view, only those prepared for war ⁠could ‌negotiate ‌with the ⁠United ‌States. The remarks were posted on ⁠Qalibaf's Telegram ⁠account.









