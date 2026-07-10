IRAN TOP NEGOTIATOR QALIBAF SAYS CONFLICT WILL NOT END WITH IRANS SURRENDER

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Tehran was ready for "all-out defence" if Washington betrayed last month's memorandum of understanding, and the war would never end with Iran's surrender.
Qalibaf, speaking during a meeting with Ahmad Muzani, speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, said he had told the U.S. vice president during negotiations that Tehran did not trust Washington and that, in his view, only those prepared for war could negotiate with the United States. The remarks were posted on Qalibaf's Telegram account.