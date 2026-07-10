Palestinians mourn Gaza aid worker killed in Israeli strike after organizing World Cup screenings

Palestinians have been widely sharing the story of aid worker Mohammed al-Wahidi following his death in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City, remembering him for organizing relief efforts and public screenings of FIFA World Cup matches for displaced families.

Al-Wahidi, 65, was known in Gaza for overseeing humanitarian activities and setting up large outdoor screens where displaced Palestinians could watch World Cup matches despite widespread destruction, electricity shortages, and mass displacement.

According to posts shared by Palestinians on social media in recent days, al-Wahidi survived an initial Israeli drone strike on the vehicle he was traveling in before boarding another civilian car that was later struck, killing him.

"Israeli military drones pursued Mohammed al-Wahidi twice; they struck the first car he was in and he survived, then he got into another vehicle, which was hit, killing him," Palestinian Yusuf Fares wrote on Facebook, citing a member of al-Wahidi's family.

In a Facebook tribute, his cousin Nizar al-Wahidi wrote that Mohammed al-Wahidi, known as Abu Suhaib, "was not spared assassination."

He added that al-Wahidi's "greatest crime" was serving as director of the Office of Mukhtars and Community Leaders at the Egyptian Committee for Relief of the Displaced in Gaza and helping prepare public screenings for Egypt's World Cup match against Argentina.

Following his death, Palestinians widely shared photographs of al-Wahidi during relief activities and recalled his efforts to assist families and organize football screenings that offered residents brief moments of normalcy amid the war.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, al-Wahidi supervised the installation of large public screens in displacement areas across Gaza, allowing displaced families, children, and other residents to gather and watch matches despite the humanitarian crisis.

Many displaced Palestinians now live in overcrowded tents or damaged buildings after Israeli military offensives destroyed their homes and repeated evacuation orders forced them from their neighborhoods.

Al-Wahidi was preparing public viewing areas ahead of Egypt's Round of 16 match against Argentina before he was killed.

Egypt was eliminated from the tournament on Tuesday after Argentina came from two goals down to win 3-2.

The Egyptian Relief Committee in Gaza said in a statement that al-Wahidi headed its Office of Mukhtars and Community Leaders in Gaza City.

The committee described him as a respected community figure dedicated to reconciliation, humanitarian work, and serving Palestinian families.

In his role, he coordinated with community elders and local leaders, helping facilitate relief operations and community initiatives.

Egyptian news outlet Masrawy quoted committee spokesman Mohammed Mansour as saying al-Wahidi was participating in a neighborhood reconciliation meeting shortly before the Israeli strike.

Mansour confirmed that al-Wahidi managed the committee's Office of Mukhtars and Community Leaders, denying reports circulated online that he headed the committee itself.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood on July 7.

The strike killed four Palestinians, including two siblings, as well as al-Wahidi and Ahmed Doghmosh, who were inside the vehicle.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights said al-Wahidi had been preparing public World Cup viewing areas before the strike, which occurred shortly before the Egypt-Argentina match.

The rights group said his killing raises "serious concerns that the (Israeli) occupation is not only killing Palestinians but also seeking to eliminate every space for normal life and collective joy."

It argued that targeting individuals and initiatives providing residents with moments of relief reflects a broader policy aimed at undermining civilian life and keeping Palestinians under constant fear and deprivation.

Hundreds of Palestinians later attended al-Wahidi's funeral in Gaza City, carrying his body draped in the Palestinian and Egyptian flags. Community leaders, aid workers, and local residents also gathered to offer condolences to his family.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 8, 2023, with more than 73,000 Palestinians killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures. Israeli attacks have also damaged or destroyed about 91% of the enclave's infrastructure.