Russia says NATO remains focused on confrontation after Ankara summit

Russia on Wednesday said NATO remained focused on confrontation with Moscow and continued support for Ukraine after the alliance's summit in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that the July 7-8 summit failed to become the "historic" event NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had portrayed it as.

"As much as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte tried to present it as 'historic' in the alliance's history, nothing of the sort happened," Zakharova said.

She said NATO had again identified Russia as a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security, adding that confrontation with Moscow had become "existential and systemic" for the alliance.

Zakharova said NATO remained focused on strengthening its military capabilities and supporting Ukraine.

"The general line remains unchanged-the militarization of the European continent, concentration on building up defense potential, preparation for armed conflict with Russia and, of course, assistance to Ukraine," she said.

Zakharova said NATO members had pledged €70 billion ($82 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine this year and intended to maintain a similar level of support in 2027.

She argued that the alliance was increasing military spending at the expense of domestic priorities.

"Allies are ready to spend billions of dollars supporting the regime in Kyiv while reducing spending on growing socio-economic problems and causing irreparable damage to the well-being of Europe's population," she said.

Zakharova also said disagreements between the US and its European allies persisted despite efforts to project unity during the summit.

She said NATO countries' combined defense spending was expected to reach about $1.8 trillion in 2026, citing remarks by Rutte that industry could not keep pace with the level of funding.

"If NATO strategists had stopped to reflect, perhaps they would not have made such irresponsible decisions that could lead to catastrophe not only for the alliance but for the entire world," Zakharova said.



