Projectile strike damages railway bridge in northern Iran

A railway bridge in northern Iran was damaged in a strike early Thursday, Iranian media reported, as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Mehr News Agency said the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Golestan province was hit by a projectile. Emergency crews and relevant authorities were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage, with no further details immediately available.

The Neynava Corps, a provincial operational unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces stationed in Golestan, later said the bridge was struck by a US cruise missile, adding that no casualties were reported.

The incident came amid a new wave of reported US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.





