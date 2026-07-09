Iran suspends Tehran-Mashhad rail service after US-Israeli strike

Iran suspended passenger rail services between Tehran and Mashhad on Thursday after a US-Israeli attack on a section of the railway line.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said passenger train operations on the Tehran-Mashhad route were halted after the attack struck a section of the line earlier Thursday, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Railway authorities said technical and operational teams were immediately dispatched to the site, and reconstruction work was underway to restore the damaged section as quickly as possible.

Passengers stranded by the disruption will be transported by road to the northeastern city of Mashhad, the report said.

Earlier Thursday, Mehr News Agency reported that the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in the northern Golestan province had been struck by a projectile.

A US official told Axios that the American military targeted two railway bridges in northern Iran with cruise missiles as part of Wednesday's strikes.

The attack marked the first reported US strike on Iranian transportation infrastructure since the ceasefire took effect on April 8.



