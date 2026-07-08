Romanian foreign minister says Türkiye is key partner in Black Sea security

Romania has built a strong partnership with Türkiye in safeguarding security in the Black Sea, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said, highlighting joint efforts with Bulgaria and Ukraine to maintain regional stability.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Toiu said returning to Türkiye for a NATO summit 20 years after Romania joined the alliance carried symbolic significance.

"This meeting is an essential meeting because NATO is needed more than ever for its deterrence and collective defense," she said.

Toiu said that interest in supporting the defense industry has grown, adding that Romania aims to become a larger supplier within NATO while creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

She emphasized Romania's close cooperation with Türkiye on Black Sea security.

"Romania has a strong partnership with Türkiye in protecting the Black Sea together," Toiu said.

She also praised Türkiye's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

"Türkiye's role, and that of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in facilitating discussions in the Middle East has been acknowledged in our meetings today," she said.

Toiu said Romania remains confident in its partnership with Türkiye on Black Sea security.

The work carried out together by Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye and Ukraine has, for example, made it possible to ensure the flow of grain in recent years, she said.

She also noted the strong participation of Turkish companies in industrial infrastructure investment at the 2025 NATO Industry Forum held in Romania.

Referring to her meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, she said they consistently discuss Türkiye's European perspective.

"The future we envision for Türkiye is focused on its European path," she said.





