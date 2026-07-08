Turkish President Erdogan welcomes NATO leaders at summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed leaders attending the 36th NATO summit in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Secretary-General Mark Rutte greeted each head of state or government, including US President Donald Trump, as they arrived at the venue at the presidential complex.

The NATO leaders posed for a family photo before Erdogan and Rutte delivered welcoming remarks.

The steps taken in terms of the decision to increase defense investments, and the alliance's efforts in the areas of deterrence and defense will be addressed at the summit.

The leaders will also exchange views on threats, risks and challenges against the Euro-Atlantic geography, and address the situation in Ukraine and the developments occurring in the south of the alliance.

Erdogan is expected to hold meetings with some of his fellow leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Türkiye-a member of NATO for over 70 years-joined the alliance in 1952.



