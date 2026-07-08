Trump says he cuts off all trade with Spain

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not want to do trade with Spain, calling it "a terrible partner" in NATO.

"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like you to cut it up.

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

*Trump also ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with Spain immediately.

"Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits… I don't want to do any more trade with them. All right, take it immediately," he said.

Trump reiterated that he is "not happy" with NATO over insufficient support during the war with Iran.



