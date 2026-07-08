Apple signs over $30B chipmaking deal with Broadcom in US manufacturing push

Apple announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its partnership with chipmaker Broadcom in a multi-year agreement expected to exceed $30 billion, marking the iPhone maker's largest US manufacturing commitment to date.

The deal is expected to support the production of more than 15 billion US-made chips and includes a $1.5 billion expansion of Broadcom's facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Apple did not provide a timeline for when the new capacity would come online.

Broadcom has long supplied Apple with connectivity components, while the new agreement deepens cooperation between the two companies in US-made custom silicon.

Apple said Broadcom will manufacture wireless components used in Apple devices to connect to cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks.

Broadcom disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it had entered into new long-term agreements with Apple to develop and supply "custom ASIC silicon products" for multiple generations of Apple products through 2031.

ASICs, or application-specific integrated circuits, are chips designed for specific uses and are increasingly used in artificial intelligence workloads.

For outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook, the agreement marks another step in the company's push to expand domestic manufacturing, a key priority for the Trump administration.

The deal is the largest commitment so far under Apple's American Manufacturing Program, launched to expand domestic production across its supply chain. It also forms part of the company's $600 billion, four-year US investment plan announced in 2025.

"Apple has been working with the Administration and businesses across the US to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today's announcement advances those efforts," Apple said in a statement.

Cook said the components built in Fort Collins are "essential" to the performance and connectivity Apple customers expect, while Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said Apple's commitment would help the chipmaker expand its manufacturing footprint in Colorado.





