Record rains kill at least 6 in Bangladesh’s Chattogram region

At least six people have been killed in incidents triggered by record rains in Bangladesh's southeastern Chattogram region which have caused severe flooding and communication disruptions and forced authorities to suspend public examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

Chattogram recorded the highest rainfall in the last 43 years of 412.3 millimeters (16.2 inches) over the past 24 hours until Tuesday, according to the met office.

Six people died in Chittagong, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts Tuesday in a wall collapse and landslides due to heavy rains, the local newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The Education Ministry in a notification suspended higher secondary and equivalent public examinations scheduled for Wednesday due to the adverse weather.

The railway track in many parts of the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar railway became submerged under about two feet of water caused by the "disastrous weather conditions" of the last few days, the railway authority said in a public statement.

On Tuesday, three flights could not land at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong due to heavy rains and adverse weather conditions, while district administrations have banned tourists from visiting the tourist centers of the hilly Bandarban and Rangamati districts.

According to the district administration, 193 landslides occurred in the hills of Ukhiya Rohingya refugee camps on Cox's Bazar's coast.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman earlier told Anadolu that eight Rohingya were killed in landslides Monday and they relocated about 20,000 Rohingya in camps who are in a vulnerable position in the hills.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims have been living primarily in makeshift camps in Cox's Bazar since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.





