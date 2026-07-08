10 Gazans killed by Israeli fire in latest ceasefire violation

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City (REUTERS)

At least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

A Palestinian was killed, and two others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle west of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians on Al-Oyoun Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

A six-year-old child also died of wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire in the Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, four Palestinians, including a father, his son, and a child, were killed and 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis.

Another medical source said an aid truck driver was shot in the head by Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, and his body was transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Local sources said the victim, Ahmad Nasser Isleem, was shot while waiting inside his truck to load aid.

An 8-year-old child also died of wounds he sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted a civilian vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City on Tuesday evening, the medical source said.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Civil Defense said a woman was injured by fire from Israeli gunboats west of Gaza City. It did not provide details on the nature of her injury.

In central Gaza, the Israeli army fired several artillery shells toward eastern and southern areas of the Bureij refugee camp, local sources and eyewitnesses said.

Israeli vehicles also opened fire toward displacement tents in Al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah. No injuries were reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,084 Palestinians and injured 3,491 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023 in a deadly offensive that has also caused widespread destruction, affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.