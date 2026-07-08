Explosions heard in southern Iran after Trump’s threat

This frame grab made from a UGC video footage of an unknown source posted on social media on July 8 show explosions going off in Iran's major port city of Bandar Abbas. (AFP Photo)

Explosions were heard in southern Iran on Wednesday evening, shortly after US President Donald Trump's threat to carry out new strikes on Iran.

Mehr News Agency said blasts were reported in Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar in the country's south.

There were unverified reports of an explosion in Sirik in southern Iran, but there was no confirmation yet from Iranian authorities or state media.

Mehr said air defenses engaged "hostile targets" around Bandar Abbas.

Trump said earlier that Washington will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.































