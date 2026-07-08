French president goes for morning run in Ankara ahead of NATO summit session

French President Emmanuel Macron went for a morning run in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday before attending the NATO summit session.

Macron jogged in Segmenler Park in the city's Cankaya district, home to government buildings and nearly all foreign embassies.

Accompanied by his security detail, Macron greeted passersby during the run.

Macron is scheduled to attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government. He is then expected to hold bilateral meetings before concluding the day with a press engagement.

The NATO heads of state and government are meeting in Ankara on July 7-8 for the alliance's 2026 summit. The two-day meeting focuses on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine, and expanding defense industrial production.

The summit is taking place amid renewed debate over transatlantic burden-sharing and continued uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war.



