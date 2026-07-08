Iran, Qatar discuss regional developments amid renewed tensions with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed regional developments, particularly recent events in the Strait of Hormuz, during a phone call on Wednesday.

According to Araghchi's channel on Telegram, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments "especially the recent events in the Strait of Hormuz," as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The two sides stressed "the importance of using diplomatic channels to address regional issues" and emphasized the need to maintain contacts and coordination "to prevent further escalation in the region."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the US will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also said that the memorandum of understanding signed last month with Iran to end the conflict was "over."

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when the US carried out airstrikes against Iran following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had launched missile and drone strikes targeting 85 US military sites in the region, including Salman Port and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.