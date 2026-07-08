SYRIAN PRESIDENT MEETS US CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION, TRUMPS ENVOY IN ANKARA

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met a delegation of US members of Congress and US envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Syrian Arab News Agency SANA said the meeting also included Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The agency did not immediately disclose details of the discussions or identify the members of the US congressional delegation.

Sharaa arrived in Ankara on sidelines of NATO summit.

Türkiye is hosting the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second time after the 2004 Istanbul summit, with the gathering taking place amid mounting challenges facing the alliance and the broader international security environment.





