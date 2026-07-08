4 killed as Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged overnight drone attacks, with strikes killing at least four people and injuring dozens on both sides, officials claimed.

In Ukraine, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram two people were killed and 34 others injured after a Russian drone struck a five-story apartment building in Nemyshlyanskyi district.

Separately, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed one woman and injured two others, while setting fire to an administrative building, warehouses and garages, State Emergency Service.

Gov. Oleh Kiper said Russian drones also struck civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, injuring nine people and damaging three gas stations and an energy facility.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Saratov region, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and damaged civilian infrastructure, Gov. Roman Busagin said.

"There were casualties, all of whom are receiving necessary medical care," he wrote on US social media company Max.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed it shot down 139 Russian drones overnight, while Russia's Defense Ministry claimed air defenses intercepted and destroyed 415 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions, including the Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, the republic of Tatarstan, as well as over the Black and Azov seas.