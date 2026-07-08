Trump says memorandum of understanding with Iran to end war is 'over'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over."

"It's a very interesting question to me. I think it's over," Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital, Ankara when asked whether the MoU is dead.

"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.

- TRUMP SAYS HE CUTS OFF ALL TRADE WITH SPAIN

Trump said that he does not want to do trade with Spain, calling it "a terrible partner" in NATO.

"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like you to cut it up.

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said.

Trump also ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with Spain immediately.

"Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits… I don't want to do any more trade with them. All right, take it immediately," he said.

Trump reiterated that he is "not happy" with NATO over insufficient support during the war with Iran.





