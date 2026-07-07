LEBANESE CHRISTIAN-MAJORITY VILLAGES REJECT NETANYAHUS CLAIM THEY SOUGHT TO JOIN ISRAEL

Christian-majority villages along Lebanon's southern border have rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that they sought to join Israel, reaffirming their commitment to the Lebanese state and dismissing the remarks as "fabricated and completely detached from reality."

Mayors, clergy and community leaders from villages stretching across Lebanon's border region told Anadolu they remain committed to their Lebanese identity, describing Netanyahu's remarks as an attempt to sow division at a time when residents are struggling with continuing Israeli attacks and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The response came after Netanyahu claimed in a televised interview on Sunday that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon had asked to be annexed by Israel for protection from Hezbollah.

In a joint statement, municipalities representing Christian border villages said the claims were entirely false and did not reflect the views of residents, who continue to regard the Lebanese state as the sole legitimate authority.

"Residents of the border villages remain committed to the Lebanese state and its legitimacy, and have never deviated from this position despite the difficult conditions imposed by Israel's assault," the statement said.

The municipalities added that residents "are proud of their national belonging, hold firmly to Lebanon as their homeland, and reject any attempt to distort their position or exploit their suffering for agendas that have nothing to do with them."

The municipalities reaffirmed their loyalty to the Lebanese state, saying residents had endured years of conflict without abandoning their national identity.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the unified response, saying the position of Christian communities reflected their attachment to their land and warning against what he described as Israeli efforts to create internal divisions.