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News Life Heavy rains could wash North Korean land mines into South, says Seoul

Heavy rains could wash North Korean land mines into South, says Seoul

South Korea’s military warned that heavy rain could wash North Korean land mines across the border through inter-Korean rivers and the Han River estuary.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published July 07,2026
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HEAVY RAINS COULD WASH NORTH KOREAN LAND MINES INTO SOUTH, SAYS SEOUL

South Korea's military on Tuesday warned that North Korean land mines in border areas could be washed into the South during heavy downpours, according to Yonhap News Agency.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea had placed a number of land mines on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

It said the mines could be swept into South Korea through the Han River estuary via inter-Korean rivers, including the Imjin, Hantan and Bukhan rivers.

"There is a potential risk that the land mines planted around the border areas could be dislodged and may flow into our area in the event of heavy downpours," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The military urged the public to avoid approaching unidentified objects and to immediately report any suspected land mine to the authorities.