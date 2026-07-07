Drug-related deaths among young Germans rise sharply, authorities report

The number of drug-related deaths has dramatically risen in the last year, press reports said Tuesday.

In 2025, 528 people under the age of 30 died from illegal drugs such as heroin or crack. That's nearly 53% more than in 2021, the daily BILD newspaper reported, citing figures from the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Among the very young, drug-related deaths have even doubled. In 2025, 106 people under the age of 20 died; in 2021, the figure was 54. In total, 2,150 people died last year as a result of using dangerous illegal drugs.

Reacting to the latest statistics, the Federal Drug Commissioner Hendrik Streeck told BILD, "2,150 drug-related deaths—and Germany is once again looking at the number with concern until it's forgotten the day after tomorrow. I find it alarming how much we've grown accustomed to this."

"Nearly one in four drug-related deaths is now among people under 30 and among those under 20, as the number has nearly doubled since 2021. Four out of five die after using multiple substances," he added.

For example, they mix prescription medications, alcohol, and illegal drugs without realizing the life-threatening consequences, Streeck said.

He called for "more prevention, earlier intervention, and a support system that reaches people in time."









