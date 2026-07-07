CANADAS PREMIER ARRIVES IN ANKARA FOR NATO LEADERS SUMMIT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (R) and his wife, Diana Fox Carney (L), arrive at Esenboğa Airport ahead of the 2026 NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, 07 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to attend the two-day 36th NATO summit.

Carney's aircraft landed at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport, where he was welcomed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and other officials.

During his visit, Carney is also scheduled to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex.

The two-day NATO meeting will focus on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in summit events.