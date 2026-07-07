News World Israel expanding its control in West Bank - report

Israel expanding its control in West Bank - report

The Israeli government is accelerating its expansion of control over the West Bank at an "unprecedented pace," according to a joint report released by two non-governmental organizations on Tuesday.

DPA WORLD Published July 07,2026 Subscribe

The Israeli government is expanding its control over the Palestinian West Bank at an "unprecedented pace," two non-governmental organizations reported on Tuesday.



In a joint report, Peace Now and Kerem Navot state that the government had "transformed Israel's control mechanisms" within the past three years.



This could seriously jeopardize the chances of a future political agreement, they warn.



According to the two organizations, the process of annexing the West Bank is taking place through hundreds of administrative, budgetary, and planning decisions.



These include the expansion of Israeli settlements, the establishment of new settler outposts, the displacement of Palestinian herding communities, land seizures, extensive investments in infrastructure, and changes to land law.



The joint report says a total of 185 new outposts were established between 2023 and 2025. In addition, 118 Palestinian herding communities were displaced. At least 223 kilometres of new roads were built throughout the West Bank. There is no independent confirmation of these figures.











