Türkiye condemns bomb attacks in Syrian capital Damascus

Türkiye on Tuesday condemned bomb attacks carried out in the Syrian capital Damascus.

"We condemn the bomb attacks carried out today (July 7) in Syria's capital Damascus," said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It said there is "no place for violence and terrorism in Syria."

Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and provide the necessary support for efforts to establish lasting stability and security in the country, the ministry added.

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured early Tuesday when two homemade explosive devices exploded near the Syrian Tourism Ministry in central Damascus during a disposal operation, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.