Qatar says Iran bears full legal responsibility for attack on Qatar tanker near Hormuz

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, said ⁠on ⁠Tuesday the targeting of Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat ⁠near the Strait of Hormuz was an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation ⁠and global ⁠energy supplies.

Describing the incident as a clear violation of international law, he urged Iran to ⁠immediately halt actions threatening regional security and maritime navigation, and said Tehran bore ⁠full ‌legal ‌responsibility for the ⁠attack ‌and any resulting damage or ⁠consequences.







