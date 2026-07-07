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News World Qatar says Iran bears full legal responsibility for attack on Qatar tanker near Hormuz

Qatar says Iran bears full legal responsibility for attack on Qatar tanker near Hormuz

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari on Tuesday condemned the attack on the tanker Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an unacceptable threat to global energy supplies and maritime navigation.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 07,2026
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QATAR SAYS IRAN BEARS FULL LEGAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ATTACK ON QATAR TANKER NEAR HORMUZ

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, said ⁠on ⁠Tuesday the targeting of Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat ⁠near the Strait of Hormuz was an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation ⁠and global ⁠energy supplies.

Describing the incident as a clear violation of international law, he urged Iran to ⁠immediately halt actions threatening regional security and maritime navigation, and said Tehran bore ⁠full ‌legal ‌responsibility for the ⁠attack ‌and any resulting damage or ⁠consequences.