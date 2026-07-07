Several women accuse Rabat archbishop of sexual assault

At least five women have accused the archbishop of Rabat of sexual assault, according to an AFP investigation, prompting the Spanish-born cleric to announce he was "stepping back" Tuesday while the Vatican holds an inquiry.

AFP interviewed a retired woman involved in the Church and reviewed the written testimony of another woman who said Cristobal Lopez Romero had sexually assaulted them.

The 74-year-old archbishop denied all wrongdoing when contacted by AFP.

At least three other women have been victims of similar acts by Lopez, a diocesan source alleged, but AFP was not able to verify their claims as some were allegedly made during confession.

The written complaint, which was sent to the Vatican embassy in Rabat, accused Lopez of "inappropriate" physical contact, including "particularly intense and prolonged embraces" and "an attempt to get physically close" to kiss her.

Lopez said he was "aware of the allegations", adding that he had "already responded to my ecclesiastical superiors and I will continue to fully cooperate with them in the investigation".

"I have committed neither assault nor violence nor sexual harassment," he said.

Lopez also announced he would "step back" from his duties while the Vatican probes the allegations.

The Holy See did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Lopez was seen by some as a potential successor to Pope Francis in the 2025 conclave.









