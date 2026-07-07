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News World Iran: US breached war-ending memorandum by restoring oil sanctions

Iran: US breached war-ending memorandum by restoring oil sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the U.S. revocation of temporary oil sanctions relief, calling it a breach of the Islamabad memorandum that ended the war and holding Washington liable for the fallout.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 08,2026
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IRAN: US BREACHED WAR-ENDING MEMORANDUM BY RESTORING OIL SANCTIONS

Iran's foreign ministry condemned a U.S. Treasury move to ⁠revoke ⁠the temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, ⁠saying the decision breached the Islamabad memorandum on ending the war and holding Washington responsible for the consequences.

The ⁠ministry said ⁠Iran would take any measure it deemed necessary to safeguard its interests and national security.

The ⁠United States on Tuesday re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, as a U.S. official warned ⁠that ‌Iran's ‌attacks on vessels ⁠in the ‌Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" ⁠and ⁠would be met with ⁠consequences.