Iran: US breached war-ending memorandum by restoring oil sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry condemned a U.S. Treasury move to revoke the temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, saying the decision breached the Islamabad memorandum on ending the war and holding Washington responsible for the consequences.
The ministry said Iran would take any measure it deemed necessary to safeguard its interests and national security.
The United States on Tuesday re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, as a U.S. official warned that Iran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences.