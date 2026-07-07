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News World US launches 'powerful' strikes on Iran after Hormuz attacks

US launches 'powerful' strikes on Iran after Hormuz attacks

The US military struck targets in Iran following recent attacks on several tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. "U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X.

AFP WORLD
Published July 08,2026
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US LAUNCHES POWERFUL STRIKES ON IRAN AFTER HORMUZ ATTACKS

US forces launched "powerful" strikes on Tuesday against Iran in response to attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz" and will "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping," US Central Command said in a post on X.

"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," it added.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8, but sporadic violence has continued in the Gulf region, including attacks on ships by Tehran's forces and US strikes on Iran.

Tuesday's strikes were the first by US forces on Iran since a series of air raids late last month that Washington also said were in response to attacks on commercial vessels by Tehran's forces.