Turkish President Erdoğan says he expects 'favorable decision' on F-35 fighter jets from NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that he believes the NATO summit taking place in the capital Ankara could produce a "favorable decision" on Türkiye's long-running bid to acquire F-35 fighter jets from the US.

At a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the summit sidelines, Erdoğan said the jets issue was not "a new subject" in bilateral ties and had been discussed extensively with Washington.

"The F-35 issue is not a new one for us. We have discussed it with the US before, and we received a commitment regarding the five aircraft," he said.

"God willing, I believe a favorable decision on the F-35 issue will emerge from this Leaders' Summit," he added.

Erdoğan also expressed confidence that earlier commitments made by the US would be honored, praising Trump's approach on the issue.

"I know that we are positively testing the commitment we previously received from them regarding the F-35s for the future. President Trump always stands by his word," he said.

In 2019, during Trump's first term, the US suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to its purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two systems and proposed a commission to study the issue. Ankara also says it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension violated the rules, maintaining that the jets would strengthen not only Türkiye, but also NATO.

- Erdoğan: 'I believe' Trump will reiterate 'good news'

Turning to possible US support for Türkiye's indigenous KAAN fighter program, including potential engine supplies, Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with Trump during the summit.

"I believe that he will reiterate here the good news he has already shared with us," Erdogan said.

The Trump administration has reportedly informed Congress recently of its intention to move forward with a proposed sale of dozens of jet engines to Türkiye in a deal valued at more than $700 million.

Last week, when asked about the proposed engine sale and Türkiye's participation in the F-35 program, Trump said: "I'm going to probably do something that will make them very happy."

The F110 engines, manufactured by General Electric, are expected to power Türkiye's domestically developed KAAN fighter jet, a flagship defense program launched in 2016 to reduce the country's reliance on foreign military equipment.

Erdoğan said meeting with Trump in Ankara "has given us strength," adding: "I would particularly like to emphasize the importance of this visit."

- Türkiye attaches 'great importance' to summit

During their meeting, Erdoğan also said they would discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Separately, Erdoğan said Türkiye is continuing efforts to help improve Iran-US relations, while expressing hope that the NATO summit would contribute to peace efforts in the Gaza Strip.

"We are working to see how we can bring Iran-US relations to a better point," Erdoğan said in response to a question about work aiming to end the conflict involving Iran.

"By doing everything we can, we hope to take a step toward world peace. Both I and my colleagues are working, and we will continue to work."

Asked about ceasefire violations in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, Erdoğan said he planned to discuss the issue with Trump during the summit.

"On Gaza, we will also discuss these matters with my dear friend, particularly with the aim of securing peace in the region," Erdoğan said.

"We hope a decision will emerge from the summit in this regard, and I believe there is a possibility that it will."

Erdoğan said Türkiye and the US would showcase their "strong solidarity" at the summit.

"As two important countries within NATO, we will demonstrate strong solidarity at this Leaders' Summit, and I believe we will achieve that," he added.