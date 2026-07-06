UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday passed a motion condemning the escalating violence committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid and setting up an urgent inquiry into abuses there.
Britain, which led the session, has previously warned of large-scale atrocities as the RSF massed forces around one of Sudan's largest cities that recalled those committed in al-Fashir in North Darfur last year.
"These horrors must not be repeated," Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders told the body.