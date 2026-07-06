UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry

A Sudanese woman walks as she carries a plastic canister in al-Rahmaniyah camp for displaced people, near the city of El-Obeid in the southern Kordofan region, on June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday ⁠passed a ⁠motion condemning the escalating violence committed by the ⁠paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid and setting up an urgent inquiry into abuses there.

Britain, which ⁠led ⁠the session, has previously warned of large-scale atrocities as the RSF massed forces around one ⁠of Sudan's largest cities that recalled those committed in al-Fashir in North Darfur last ⁠year.

"These ‌horrors ‌must not be ⁠repeated," ‌Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor ⁠Sanders told ⁠the body.



























