Turkish President Erdoğan to host world leaders at NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host leaders of NATO member states in Ankara on July 7–8 for the alliance's 36th summit, holding a series of bilateral meetings alongside discussions on defense, security and regional challenges.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet leaders from the alliance's 32 member countries at the Presidential Complex, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Council President Antonio Costa are also expected to attend.

Erdoğan is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with Trump on July 7, followed by a joint news conference.

Later that evening, Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan will host a dinner at the Presidential Complex for visiting leaders and their spouses.

On July 8, Erdoğan will welcome leaders on arrival at the summit venue before participating in the traditional family photo. Following opening remarks by Rutte, leaders are expected to deliver statements during the summit session.

After the session, Erdoğan, Trump and several other leaders are expected to hold separate news conferences at the Bestepe National Exhibition Hall.

The summit will focus on implementing NATO's decision to increase defense investment and will review the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts from a 360-degree perspective.

Leaders are also expected to hold strategic discussions on threats, risks and challenges facing the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as developments related to the war in Ukraine and the security situation on NATO's southern flank.

In addition to 32 NATO heads of state and government, the summit will bring together nearly 100 ministers, senior diplomats, representatives of international organizations and invited guests.



















