President Erdoğan meets with Bulgarian premier on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, marked the start of Erdoğan's bilateral engagements during the summit.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Justice and Development (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.