Syria, France to sign agreements during Macron’s visit

Syria and France will sign agreements during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Monday.

"France will contribute to the development of Syria's infrastructure and financial sector," Sharaa told French BFM TV in an interview that was published by the SANA news agency.

There are "many other sectors" where France can play a role, he noted.

"Syria is currently in the reconstruction phase, and it has many resources," Sharaa said. "It needs countries that are advanced in technology, and France is one of the most advanced countries in this field."

Macron's visit to Syria represents "a significant development in relations between the two countries," he stressed.

Macron arrived in Damascus early Monday, on the first visit by a Western leader to Syria since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.