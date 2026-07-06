Australia signs defense pact with Fiji

Australia signed a landmark defense alliance with Fiji on Monday, strengthening its security ties in the Pacific just weeks after Canberra struck a similar agreement with Vanuatu.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance, signed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in the capital Suva, "is a mutual defense treaty (which) commits Australia and Fiji to come to the other's aid at times of greatest need," according to a statement from Canberra.

They also signed a second pact called the Vuvale Union.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the Ocean of Peace Alliance "will be open to three other Pacific nations with militaries" -- Tonga, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

These treaties "will transform Australia and Fiji's relationship, underpinning the region's prosperity, security and resilience for generations to come," said the statement by Albanese's office.

The Vuvale Union "will deepen integration between our security, economies and people."

On June 29 in Canberra, Albanese and his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat signed the Nakamal Agreement, an economic and security pact which prevents any foreign nation from establishing military bases on the Pacific Island nation.

Reacting to the agreement, China cautioned that such deals "should not target third parties and should not use this to engage in geopolitical games."

"We hope that the relevant countries will carry out cooperation with Pacific Island countries that is truly conducive to the development and stability of the island nations region," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news briefing in Beijing.





