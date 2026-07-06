TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE SAYS PALESTINIAN TECHNOCRATIC COMMITTEE MUST CONTROL GAZA ARMS

US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace said Monday that the Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with governing Gaza must control all weapons, shortly after Hamas announced it had dissolved the body that ruled the territory.

"The core principle remains one authority, one law and one weapon. This means the consolidation of all weapons under the control of the NCAG (National Committee for the Administration of Gaza)," the board said in a statement on X.

The NCAG, currently based in Cairo, was created by the Board of Peace, which Trump established when he brokered the Gaza ceasefire in October 2025.







