500 evacuated as eastern Spain hit by wildfire

Around 500 people were evacuated in Spain's eastern Valencian Community after a wildfire broke out in Castellon province on Sunday, according to broadcaster RTVE.

The wildfire prompted the evacuation of around 500 residents and has scorched about 150 hectares (371 acres).

Twelve aircraft joined efforts to extinguish the fire Monday morning.

The second heat wave of the summer, which is expected to intensify during the day, could make firefighting efforts more difficult.

Firefighters from the Asturias community also joined efforts Sunday to extinguish the forest fire that was declared June 26 in a mountainous area.

Fourteen people have received medical treatment from Catalonia's Emergency Medical System (SEM) since a wildfire erupted in Girona on Friday. The fire was brought under control Saturday after scorching nearly 2,300 hectares (about 5,680 acres).

During the early hours of Monday, firefighters worked to prevent the flames from reigniting in the area affected by the fire.





