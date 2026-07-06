Lebanon says direct damage from Israeli war estimated at $3-4 billion

This photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows residents checking destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in Ansariyeh, Lebanon. (DHA)

Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos said Monday direct material damage from Israel's war on Lebanon is estimated at between $3-4 billion.

Speaking following a ministerial meeting, Morcos said the figures are preliminary and do not include economic losses or indirect damage, according to the state news agency NNA.

The estimates come as the Israeli army continues daily violations of a US-mediated framework agreement signed with Beirut.

On Monday, Israeli forces blew up homes and carried out explosions in two towns in southern Lebanon, and detonated explosives overnight in the town of Houla in Marjayoun district.

Morcos said Monday's ministerial meeting discussed the results of field visits by ministers to southern villages and towns, including ways to support the return of residents to their areas and provide proper shelter.

The ministers also discussed supporting the needs of municipalities and local economic sectors to help residents return, ahead of the launch of reconstruction efforts, he said.

On May 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement under US mediation, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The agreement, however, does not set a timetable for a full withdrawal and links further pullbacks to the Lebanese army assuming security responsibilities and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials said the agreement represented a "first step" toward restoring state sovereignty over all its territory and allowing displaced people to return to their towns.

Hezbollah, however, called the agreement "null and void," saying that linking Israeli withdrawal to its disarmament crossed "all red lines."

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and injured over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.