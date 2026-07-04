Ukraine strikes oil terminals near St Petersburg; Russia bombs Sumy

Ukraine has again attacked Russian oil facilities on the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg using drones, with the governor reporting on Saturday that 67 enemy drones had been shot down, suggesting a large-scale strike.



Leningrad Province Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said parts of drones had come down in the port of Vysotsk on the Gulf of Finland, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS. Vysotsk is home to a large oil loading terminal.



Videos circulating on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels suggested that St Petersburg's own oil port may also have been hit, though city authorities made no comment on this.



The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed attacks on the Leningrad Province surrounding St Petersburg but not on the city itself. It said 389 Ukrainian combat drones had been intercepted overnight across the country.



Ukraine set fire to tanks at St Petersburg's oil port in early June, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin's international economic forum was due to begin in the city, which lies more than 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine.



At least four people were killed and 27 injured in a Russian bombing raid on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



Survivors were still believed to be trapped in the rubble of a residential building.



According to the Sumy regional administration, the Russian Air Force attacked the city centre with six glide bombs, which are weapons released by fighter jets while still in the safety of their own airspace and then guided to their targets over dozens of kilometres.



